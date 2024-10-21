15-year-old student allegedly bashes HS staffer in head with laptop; victim, 54, hospitalized, has trouble breathing

A 15-year-old student allegedly hit a high school staff member in the head with a laptop — and the victim, 54, was hospitalized and reportedly had trouble breathing.

The incident took place last Monday at Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland, which is part of Montgomery County Schools, WTTG-TV reported.

Principal Scott E. Smith confirmed the incident in a letter to families and staff, the station said, adding that emergency services were called to the scene, and the Montgomery County Police Department was investigating.

The staff member was taken to a hospital for treatment, district's spokesperson Liliana López told WTTG.

"We can confirm that a student struck and injured a staff member," López said in a statement, according to the station. "The staff member was transported to the hospital by emergency services."

Citing police radio transmissions, MoCo360 reported that the student allegedly hit the staff member in the head with a laptop.

The dispatcher said the staff member — a 54-year-old man — was conscious but having trouble breathing after the alleged assault, the outlet added.

MoCo360, citing radio transmissions, said the 15-year-old student in question was taken to the school’s office and was with the school’s security staff following the alleged incident.

“It is important to note that any student who chooses to commit an act of violence will be subject to progressive discipline in alignment with the MCPS Code of Conduct up to possible expulsion," Smith wrote in his letter, according to the outlet. "Police will determine whether criminal charges may apply."

How are observers reacting?

As you might expect, some observers on various Facebook posts from news sites weren't thrilled with the incident:

"He'll probably get in-school detention followed by a transfer to another school," one commenter wrote.

"Sue the parents," another commenter said.

"Oh, how awful," another commenter reacted. "I hope the teacher/staff member is okay, and that the student is removed from the school."