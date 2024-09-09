2 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members released from custody despite alleged ties to Colorado shooting

Two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members were recently allowed back out onto the streets even after apparently being tied to a shooting in Aurora, Colorado.



Dixon Azuaje-Perez, 20, and Nixon Azuaje-Perez, 19, brothers from Venezuela, were released from custody after being accused of attempting to tamper with evidence related to a July 28 shooting, sources told the New York Post .

Around 4:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, police received reports of shots fired. They arrived at the scene to find two men with gunshot wounds , including one with life-threatening injuries.

Last week, the Aurora Police Department confirmed that several men were arrested in connection with the shooting who have suspected gang ties.

"On July 29, the Aurora Police Department arrested Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos, age 24, for attempted murder and other charges related to an attempted homicide on July 28 on Nome Street," the police department wrote. "We can now confirm that he is a documented member of Tren de Aragua (TdA). He is the brother of Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, also known as 'Cookie' or 'Galleta.' After working with our local, state and federal partners, we are now able to share those gang-related connections. Both Jhonnarty and Jhonardy remain in ICE custody."

The department noted that the Azuaje-Perez brothers were also arrested and "suspected to be members of TdA."

"Any presence of criminal activity, including gang activity, will not be tolerated. The Aurora Police Department will continue to fight crime; we will find and arrest those responsible," the department added.

However, since law enforcement's announcement, the Azuaje-Perez brothers posted a $1,000 bond and were released with GPS monitoring technology, according to the Post's source. The source stated that the brothers are near a Denver apartment complex.

The two suspects reportedly entered the United States in August after using the Biden-Harris administration's CBP One application to schedule an appointment to request asylum at a port of entry, the Post reported. The brothers allegedly told federal authorities that they planned to head to New York, but ended up in Colorado instead.

A source told the Post, "There's hardly any vetting done with that app. So it doesn't surprise me that gang members get in so easily and frequently."

Despite Immigration and Customs Enforcement placing detainer requests against both brothers, they were released from local custody without notification to the federal law enforcement agency due to the area's sanctuary policies.

According to court records, Nixon's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, while Dixon's arraignment is slated for next month.

Law enforcement agencies have reported an increased number of crimes committed by TDA members as the group expands its influence in Colorado and the U.S. In Aurora, the gang has been linked to several apartment takeovers .