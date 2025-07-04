WATCH LIVE: Trump kicks off 250th anniversary of the US with patriotic rally

President Donald Trump is kicking off a yearlong celebration for the 250th anniversary of the United States with a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday.

The massive celebration has been planned by America250, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and private citizens, in order to observe the 250th anniversary since the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the founders in 1776.

The president is scheduled to speak at the fairgrounds at about 8:30 p.m. ET with what is called a "Salute to America" address.

“America250 is proud to host this historic kick-off event in Iowa, in keeping with President Trump's commitment to provide a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of America’s 250th birthday," said Monica Crowley, America250's principal media representative.

"This special event serves as the magnificent start of a dynamic, year-long commemoration across our beautiful country, unveiling a vision for a renewed commitment to America's future," she added.

You can watch the festivities live below on the KOTV-DT livestream:

The event will also be streaming on the group's account on the X social media platform.

Kristi Noem, the secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, is also scheduled to speak at the event, and country singer Lee Greenwood will perform.

Crowley said there will be patriotic music, dancing, and fireworks.

"This will be a very special event, honoring our Great Country, and our Brave Heroes who fought to keep us FREE," said the president on Truth Social about the event. "I'll also tell you some of the GREAT things I've already done on Trade, especially as it relates to Farmers. You are going to be very happy with what I say — Should be a BIG Crowd!"

The president will likely use the occasion to tout the passage of his "big, beautiful bill" through Congress earlier in the day.

America250 merchandise is available for purchase on the group's website.

A 250-year anniversary is also called a semiquincentennial, which is far more difficult to pronounce.

