3 people allegedly paid hit man to shoot and kill witness in child sex assault case, then killed the hit man
October 30, 2025
Prosecutors said a car used in the killing of the hit man was found destroyed.
A shocking murder-for-hire plot in Missouri has led to the arrest of three people who were trying to cover up the sex assault of a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors say.
Kcoree Warren was shot and killed at his home on July 8 to keep him from testifying at trial against a man accused of having sex with the girl on March 21.
Police said a man named Lavor Harmon met the girl as she was walking home from a school bus and exchanged phone numbers with her. He picked her up later to go shopping and then allegedly had sex with the minor girl at his home.
Warren reported the alleged crime to police, and Harmon was charged on May 19.
About 10 days later, Harmon's sister Lavonda Harmon went to Warren's home with another man and offered him $12,000 to keep quiet about the crime. He declined.
Warren was then shot and killed later by Andrew Klaus.
Klaus himself was killed on the same day, and prosecutors said the white Kia that was seen driving away was destroyed in a fire.
Prosecutors say that Harmon was present when Klaus was killed, along with his uncle Anthony L. Young and that man's son, Anthony D. Young.
Police say they know the identity of the man who went with Lavonda Harmon to offer the bribe, but they have not released that information, and he has not been charged.
Lavor Harmon is being held on a $2 million bond, while both Anthony L.Young and Anthony D. Young have bonds for $2 million on unrelated federal charges.
