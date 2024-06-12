4 American college instructors stabbed during visit to partner university in China

Four Americans teaching in China were recently stabbed while doing some sightseeing in Jilin City, about 700 miles northeast of Beijing.

On Monday morning, David Zabner and three other Americans were hiking around Beishan Park with one of their Chinese colleagues at nearby Beihua University. The four Americans actually teach at Cornell College, a private school in Iowa, but are currently working at Beihua University, which began partnering with Cornell College for a STEM-related teaching exchange program in 2018.

'I didn’t immediately realize what was happening. I thought my coworkers had been pushed, and he, for some reason was trying to push me.'

During the hike, one of the Americans accidentally bumped into 55-year-old Cui Moumou. As a result of this collision, Cui allegedly stabbed the four Americans as well as another Chinese local who had come to their aid, according to a report from the Jilin City Public Security Bureau, Chuanying Branch.

Graphic video and images of the bloodied victims then went viral on social media, but it seems Chinese officials may have since censored those videos and images, as they no longer appear on Chinese internet, the BBC reported.

In fact, Zabner's name reportedly became publicly known only after his brother, Adam Zabner, a Democrat state representative in Iowa, identified him as one of the victims. "I spoke to David. ... He is recovering from his injuries and doing well," Rep. Zabner said. "My family is incredibly grateful that David survived this attack."

The names of the other victims have not been released. David Zabner has since spoken with Iowa Public Radio to describe the harrowing experience.

"I turned around to find a man brandishing a knife at me. I didn’t immediately realize what was happening. I thought my coworkers had been pushed, and he, for some reason was trying to push me," David Zabner told IPR News. "And then I looked down at my shoulder and realized, 'I'm bleeding. I've been stabbed.'"

"Police told us that [Cui] was unemployed and down on his luck," Zabner added.

Zabner was stabbed in the upper arm. One of his fellow American victims appeared to be bleeding from his back, IPR News reported, citing video evidence. All four Americans remain at a Chinese hospital, recovering from their injuries. They "are no longer in danger of death," the local police report said.

Cui has been arrested, though it's unclear what charges he may be facing.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican congresswoman from Iowa who represents the district that includes Cornell College, has since called for the four Americans to be brought back to the U.S. as quickly and as safely as possible.

"My office and I are in touch with an impacted #Iowa family," she wrote on X. "We are working through proper channels and requesting to speak with the U.S. Embassy on appropriate matters to ensure that the victims first receive quality care for their injuries and then get out of #China in a medically feasible manner."

National security adviser Jake Sullivan professed to be "deeply concerned" about the incident and extended his best wishes to the victims. "Our team has been in touch with these Americans and our PRC counterparts to ensure that the victims’ needs are met, & appropriate law enforcement steps are being taken," he said on X.

A statement from Cornell College characterized the attack on its instructors as "serious," according to various outlets.

