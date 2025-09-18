Remains of 4 dead infants found abandoned in recently vacated house, police sources say

A property owner contacted police after making a terrifying discovery in a vacant home in Armstrong County in Pennsylvania.

State police said they were called to the home on Oak Lane in Cadogan Township over a call on Saturday that one dead infant had been found by people cleaning the home.

'It's just evil. It's beyond sick.'

The owner told police that he had recently evicted a woman from the house, and when they went to clean it, they found a trash bag in a closet with a foul odor. A criminal complaint said a coroner confirmed that the remains of an infant were left in the bag.

During the police investigation, they found two containers in the attic, each with another dead baby.

When police spoke to the woman identified as 39-year-old Jessica Mauthe, she allegedly told them that she had given birth three times. She admitted that each time she gave birth, she would wrap the newborn in towels, place them in bags, and hide the bodies.

She said of the first baby that she gave birth while seated on a toilet. The baby went into the water and made noises, she claimed, so she took it and wrapped it in towels until it stopped making noises. Then she put in the closet.

Elizabeth Germy told KDKA-TV that she had been helping the owner clean the property when they made the horrific find. She said the house was very cluttered and they had trouble even walking through it.

"Very sick. Very disgusted. Sad for the two that are left behind, the living children. No words," she said.

KDKA reported that sources indicated another dead baby had been found, but no information was available about that baby.

One resident of the neighborhood told KDKA that they were shocked by the incident.

"It's just evil. It's beyond sick," Carmen Felix said. "How could she do that, three times? You don't just plop babies in toilets."



Another neighbor who didn't want to be identified said that her family often took in the woman's two boys because she wasn't able to take care of them properly. Others in the neighborhood also looked after them.

"Her support system was minimal, and I think she loved her boys," she said. "I feel she tried the best she could for them."

The woman faces one count of criminal homicide, but police say more charges are expected.

Autopsies have been performed, and police are awaiting full results from the medical examiner's office.

