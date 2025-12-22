Trans-identifying man sentenced for brutal murder of his parents

A Utah man pretending to be a woman has learned his fate after pleading guilty last month to murdering his parents and assaulting his brother in June 2024.

On Friday, 30-year-old Mia Bailey, born Collin Troy Bailey, received two consecutive sentences of 25 years to life plus an additional consecutive sentence of up to five years after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the gruesome shooting.

'I would do it again. I hate them.'

"If only I had gotten help, this would have been preventable," Bailey said in a statement read by his attorney, Ryan Stout, according to the New York Post. The statement added that Bailey was "sincerely, deeply sorry" and that his newfound "religious beliefs as a Muslim" would make the death penalty an "appropriate ... atonement" for the crime.

"It makes me want to die because I can’t live with myself."

Bailey had previously asked permission to skip the sentencing hearing, claiming that the stress of it might lead to a nervous breakdown, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Judge Keith Barnes of the Fifth District Court of Utah denied that request.

On June 18, 2024, Bailey shot and killed his parents, 70-year-old Joseph Bailey and 69-year-old Gail Bailey, in their home in Washington City, Utah. Joseph Bailey was struck twice, and his wife was struck four times.

One of Mia Bailey's brothers was also in the home at the time, barricaded inside a bedroom with his wife. Mia Bailey shot through the bedroom door but did not injure anyone inside, according to reports. The husband and wife then fled to a neighbor's house to call police.

Following his arrest on June 19, Bailey allegedly told investigators: "I would do it again. I hate them."

Two of Bailey's siblings spoke at the sentencing hearing, though whether either of them was the third victim in the attack is unclear.

"What’s best for us and what’s best for Mia is probably staying in prison for as long as possible," Cory Bailey said.

Dustin Bailey went farther, noting that the family fully supports "LGBTQ rights," but that the "powerful hormones" Mia Bailey had taken exacerbated his "psychiatric crisis."

"Providing powerful hormones to a person in a psychiatric crisis without proper psychiatric safeguards is not affirming care. It is reckless. ... It acted as an accelerant, intensifying instability, impairing judgment, and compounding risk. That failure harmed Mia, and it endangered our parents," Dustin Bailey said.

In arguing for concurrent rather than consecutive sentences, attorney Ryan Stout noted that Mia Bailey had been diagnosed with several mental illnesses: autism, psychosis, schizophrenia, ADHD, OCD.

While Judge Barnes issued consecutive sentences, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will ultimately determine how much time Bailey serves.

