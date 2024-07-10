4 Indian nationals accused of trafficking 100 people or more in Texas and forcing them to perform tech labor: Report

Four people of Indian origin have been arrested and charged after allegedly forcing perhaps more than 100 people to live in confined quarters in Texas and perform computer-related labor.

In March, a pest control company became concerned after providing services for bed bugs at a residence in Princeton, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas. When company staff members arrived at the home, they reportedly discovered between three and five women crammed into each room, suitcases strewn everywhere.

Further investigation revealed that the alleged forced-labor scheme involved perhaps more than 100 victims, both male and female, and several locations, including in nearby cities Melissa and McKinney.

The company called Princeton police, asking for a welfare check at the home. Detectives eventually obtained a search warrant for the residence, and what they found there was shocking.

According to reports, at least 15 women had been living at the home, working as programmers for shell companies owned by the homeowner, Santhosh Katkoori, and his wife, Dwaraka Gunda, both of whom are 31 years old.

At the home, investigators discovered "multiple" electronic devices, including laptops, cellphones, and printers, a police press release said. They also found allegedly forged documents.

On Monday, four individuals — Katkoori and Gunda as well as 24-year-old Chandan Dasireddy and 37-year-old Anil Male — were arrested and charged with trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The press release states that the four suspects currently live in Texas, but other reports indicate that they may originally come from southeastern India. "Four persons from the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were arrested in Collin County, Texas, United States, on Monday on charges of alleged trafficking of people," read an article from the Hindu, an India-based outlet.

The Times of India used similar language, describing the suspects as "four individuals of Telugu origin."



Blaze News left a message for the Princeton detective assigned to the case, asking for further clarification on the suspects' citizenship but did not receive a return call.

Police did hint that further arrests will be made in the case and other charges may be forthcoming.

