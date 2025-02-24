4 more girls — just 11 to 14 years old — arrested for beating woman in DC; all 6 suspects now charged with hate crimes: Cops

Last week, Blaze News reported that two young girls — just 11 and 13 years old — were arrested for brutally assaulting a woman outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., police said.

Well, police have rounded up four more girls in connection with the physical attack, and now all six juvenile suspects have been charged with hate crimes, police said.

'They have to be charged and put in the system. And I’ve said repeatedly, that doesn’t mean a diversion, that doesn’t mean an unaccountable supervision program. That means we need them in the system.'

Included among the new arrestees are a second 11-year-old female, a second 13-year-old female, and two other females who are 12 and 14 years old. All four were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and rioting, police said.

What's more, the suspects were potentially motivated by hate or bias, according to detectives' investigation, and now police said all six suspects have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon — hate crime enhancement.

What's the background?

Police on Wednesday learned about videos of assaults circulating on social media, and detectives determined one video captured an assault against a woman outside Union Station, police said.

During the assault, multiple juvenile suspects approached the woman and then repeatedly punched and kicked her, police said, adding that one suspect recorded the beatdown and encouraged the other suspects to continue their attack.

Police said the suspects also assaulted others who tried to intervene. WJLA-TV said in a video report that one suspect pushed people to the ground and punched them, while another suspect kicked a person and dragged that person by the hair. Police said the attack victims weren't seriously injured.

While police haven't revealed when the attack took place, WJLA's video report indicates it happened Feb. 16 near a post office by the train station — and that police are still looking for three other suspects in connection with the crime.

Police said those who have information about the attack should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the Department's Text Tip Line at 50411. Police also said they're offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the crime.

Anything else?

Blaze News last week also reported on a viral video showing a D.C Metro train rider who appeared afraid and put up no fight when a teen brazenly took the victim's pricey Canada Goose jacket right off his back.

In response to both crimes involving teens in the nation's capital, Mayor Muriel Bowser told WJLA in a separate story that "they have to be charged and put in the system. And I’ve said repeatedly, that doesn’t mean a diversion, that doesn’t mean an unaccountable supervision program. That means we need them in the system."

