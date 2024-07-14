5 days before apparent assassination attempt, Biden told Democrats: 'It's time to put Trump in the bull's-eye'

President Joe Biden made incredibly incendiary remarks to his Democrat supporters about former President Donald Trump only days prior to the apparent assassination attempt of the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.

Following his disastrous first presidential debate that caused his own party to question his race for re-election, Biden told Democratic donors on July 8: "We’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in the bull's-eye. We can’t go another day, another day, without explaining what he’s doing, and we have to go after him."

Left-leaning Politico admitted that it was a "forceful" message from Biden.

"The forceful message from Biden — which was delivered to hundreds of top Democratic donors and bundlers in the president's National Finance Committee — is the latest evidence that the president and his allies are working furiously to stem defections in the party," Politico stated.

The first presidential debate was held on June 27, which proved to be catastrophic to President Biden and has provided fodder to calls for him to abandon his 2024 presidential campaign — even by his own party.

Biden also told donors it was time to “move forward” and he was “done talking about the debate.”

On Saturday, former President Trump was apparently a victim of an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During his rally, shots seemingly rang out and the former President was seen bleeding from his ear.

United States Secret Service agents pounced and shielded him from any further potential injuries. Videos and photos show Trump bleeding from his ear. He was defiant after the apparent assassination attempt, raising a fist.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung declared that Trump was thankful to "law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."

Cheung added that Trump is "fine and is being checked out a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Citing the U.S. Secret Service, the Associated Press reported that the shooter fired from “an elevated position outside of the rally venue.”

One campaign rally attendee is dead, and two are reported critically injured after the shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that agents "neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

