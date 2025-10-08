7 females — 5 teens, 2 adults — face charges after huge brawl outside state fair caught on video

Seven females — five of them teenagers, two of them adults — are facing charges in the wake of a brawl caught on video outside the Maryland State Fair, Baltimore County police told WJZ-TV.

Charged in connection with the assault and public disturbance were four 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and two adults — Melika Gamble-Thomas, 33, and Tiera Gamble, 37 — police told the station.

'These children come out in groups, and they try to cause havoc or whatever. It's a shame.'

Both Gamble-Thomas and Gamble were taken into custody on open warrants, WBFF-TV reported.

Police launched an investigation after video of the brawl began circulating on social media in late August, WJZ reported.

The video shows one teen girl being dragged by her hair. Police told WJZ the brawl involved at least a dozen other teens.

Officers at the fair said several arrests were made, but some suspects fled the scene in a car, WJZ said, adding that some officers suffered minor injuries while responding to the brawl.

The group of teens may have been denied entry to the fair over its unaccompanied minor policy, Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman told WJZ.

The fair's unaccompanied minor policy, instituted in 2024, stipulates that minors can't enter the fair without an adult, WJZ said, adding that one adult can chaperone up to six minors.

"It's been a problem," Cashman told WJZ. "These children come out in groups, and they try to cause havoc or whatever. It's a shame."

WBFF said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to the 2200 block of York Road in Timonium for reports of an assault.

Authorities told WBFF the brawl reportedly began at the fairgrounds and ended in a nearby parking lot.

The mother of the girl dragged by her hair told WBFF that "she had drag marks all up her body; she had bruises on her face" and added, "I wanted to talk to the parents to see, like, why, what was going on? Why did you allow this to happen, to find some reasoning in it ..."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!