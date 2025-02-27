7 gang members arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 2 13-year-old boys — one of whom was celebrating his birthday

Atlanta police on Wednesday said they arrested seven gang members in connection with last summer's fatal shooting of two 13-year-old boys — one of whom was celebrating his birthday at the time.

The arrestees are members of the violent Goodfellas gang, WAGA-TV reported.

'The overall theme in this case is grown men playing gangster.'

The suspects were identified as Ali Caldwell, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford, Quiyontay Sanders, Reginald Thomas, and Richard Hollis, the station said, adding that Markus Crawford and Tradon Crawford are brothers.

From left: Ali Caldwell, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford Image source: Atlanta Police Department, composite

From left: Quiyontay Sanders, Reginald Thomas, Richard Hollis Image source: Atlanta Police Department, composite

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. July 2, 2024, in the 1000 block of Sparks Street SW, police said. Officers found three juvenile males with gunshot wounds, police said, adding that emergency medical services pronounced one dead at the scene while another later died at a hospital, and a third was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Ja'Kody Davis and Lamon Freeman were identified as the youths who were fatally shot; 11-year-old Dontavious Davis was wounded, WAGA said.

The three boys were gathered to celebrate Freeman's birthday at the time of the shooting, the station said.

"The overall theme in this case is grown men playing gangster," Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said, according to WAGA. "Lamon Freeman was allowed to be a 13-year-old for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life."

Police said the attack was in retaliation over an Atlanta-based rapper entering a rival gang’s territory to film a music video, the station reported, adding that authorities said a high-ranking member of the Goodfellas gang actually orchestrated the attacks while behind bars at Hays State Prison.

Following instructions, the suspects opened fire on an apartment complex where the boys were shot, WAGA said. The young victims had no connection to the gangs involved in the turf dispute, police added to the station.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Wednesday that the arrested males are "dangerous individuals," who "if allowed to remain free on the streets of Atlanta ... were going to use guns again to harm," the station said.

Police said they know the identity of the rapper in question but didn't reveal the rapper's name during the press conference or the name of the other gang involved in the dispute, the station said. Police did call the rapper's actions "cowardly," WAGA said.

You can view a video report here about the arrests and fatal shootings.

There is still a $50,000 reward for additional information about the case, the station said, adding that those with information can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). WAGA added that tips also can be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

