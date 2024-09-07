A neighborhood feud, a 5-against-1 physical attack, and a victim who cops say opened fire in self-defense, killing 1 attacker

In what Tulsa, Oklahoma, police are calling a "self-defense homicide" amid a neighborhood feud, about five people on Tuesday evening rushed at and physically attacked a homeowner.

But the victim happened to be armed and opened fire, shooting a pair of attackers, police said — reportedly a father and son. The father later died, KOKI-TV reported.

'It was some guys that kept coming around him, and when he [got] off work they'd be messing with him and stuff like that. Evidently that's what had happened; they did it again, and I told them, 'Y'all don't mess with my brother.'"

Police said they responded to the scene near the 2700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found Marco Richardson in a driveway with a gunshot wound. Richardson, 47, later died, KOKI reported.

Another individual — whom the station reported is Richardson's 31-year-old son — also was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said that amid the "ongoing feud between the homeowner and his neighbors," about five people approached a house, rushed the homeowner, and pinned the homeowner against a car and assaulted him. Police said the homeowner "in self-defense" pulled out a pistol and shot Richardson and the other individual, after which the remaining assailants fled the scene.

Image source: Tulsa police

Police said the homeowner cooperated with officers, gave them his gun, and provided a statement to investigators. Police said based on witness statements and evidence collected, no charges were filed against the homeowner. The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the district attorney's office for final disposition once completed, police added.

Anthony Hall, the homeowner's older brother, spoke to KOKI on camera and said he issued a warning against antagonizing his brother: ”I feel sorry for that family and whatever is going on with them, but I told them not to mess with him. They kept doing it, so it just escalated from there."

The station said police aren't releasing the homeowner's name because he wasn't arrested, but Hall told KOKI he learned about the deadly incident during a phone call.

"It was some guys that kept coming around him, and when he [got] off work they'd be messing with him and stuff like that," Hall recounted to the station. "Evidently that's what had happened; they did it again, and I told them, 'Y'all don't mess with my brother.'"



Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KOKI that the homeowner who pulled the trigger did so with "overwhelming odds against him."

Richardson was wounded in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital, the station said.

Hall told KOKI that "I'm not for bad things to happen like that, [but] a person [has] to respect someone in their own dwelling, you know what I mean? You have to respect a person; you can't just run over them."

Meulenberg told the station he advises people to "really understand the law. If you can avoid confrontation with people, that's always best. So unless your absolutely last resort is to defend yourself, try to find other avenues, and try to call us."

- YouTube youtu.be

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!