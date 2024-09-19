ActBlue donor arrested for allegedly threatening to torture and slaughter 6 Supreme Court justices

An ActBlue donor shot President Donald Trump on July 13. Another ActBlue donor allegedly attempted to assassinate him on Sunday.

It turns out the Alaska man who was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to torture and slaughter six U.S. Supreme Court justices and some of their family members was also an ActBlue donor with over 80 contributions to the Democratic fundraising outfit to his name.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Panos Anastasiou, 76, has been charged with nine counts of making threats against a federal judge and 13 counts of making threats in interstate commerce.

The DOJ refrained from indicating which six justices on the high court — which has a 6-3 conservative majority — were targeted.

"We allege that the defendant made repeated, heinous threats to murder and torture Supreme Court Justices and their families to retaliate against them for decisions he disagreed with," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "Our justice system depends on the ability of judges to make their decisions based on the law, and not on fear."

According to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, Anastasiou sent over 465 messages to the Supreme Court through a public website between March 10, 2023, and July 16.

These messages allegedly "contained violent, racist, and homophobic rhetoric coupled with threats of assassination by torture, hanging, and firearms, and encouraged others to participate in the acts of violence."

Six justices on the court certainly angered a great many radicals with their June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The indictment noted that some of the threats were intended to intimidate the six unnamed justices and retaliate against them for actions they had taken in their official capacity as federal justices.

Anastasiou allegedly threatened to hang a specific justice from an oak tree, to lynch another, and to kill a third by "putting a bullet in his ... head." He is also accused of threatening to behead, strangle, and/or drown all six, as well as gun down their family members.

Numerous pro-abortion extremists engaged in hate crimes and terror attacks after the ruling, targeting pro-life pregnancy centers, churches, and individuals.

Numerous pro-abortion extremists engaged in hate crimes and terror attacks after the ruling, targeting pro-life pregnancy centers, churches, and individuals.

After a draft of the Dobbs opinion was leaked, Nicholas John Roske of California — who goes on trial next year — was apparently caught near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house with a gun and a knife and charged with attempted murder.

Roske allegedly claimed he was going to give his life a purpose by killing the justice, reported the Washington Post.

During part of the period that Anastasiou was allegedly making the threats, Democrats in Washington, D.C., were actively attacking those conservative Supreme Court justices who appeared unwilling to give them their desired results in cases related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 protests as well as regarding the question of former President Donald Trump's immunity in U.S. v. Donald Trump.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in June, "[Justice Samuel] Alito is an extremist who is out of touch with mainstream America. His rising power on the Supreme Court is a threat to our democracy," reported The Hill.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) tweeted, "Alito answered like a movement activist. Movement activists have their role but it's not on the Supreme Court."

Blaze News previously reported that on the basis of a misleading New York Times story, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) accused Justice Samuel Alito in May of "sympathizing with right-wing violent insurrectionists."

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) was among the Democrats happy to demonize Alito.

Clark — whose adult son was arrested and charged in January 2023 with assault and battery on a Boston police officer — said in May 23 statement, "Justice Alito has displayed flags at his homes that support insurrection against our government, promote religious nationalism, and attack free and fair elections."

"This is not just another example of extremism that has overtaken conservatism. This is a threat to the rule of law and a serious breach of ethics, integrity, and Justice Alito's oath of office," continued Clark.

This would not be the first time in recent memory that heated Democratic rhetoric resonated with an extremist.

Blaze News previously highlighted that the suspected would-be Trump assassin arrested Sunday directly quoted Democratic rhetoric. Prior to his arrest, Ryan Routh posted about how "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot" this election. This is one of Kamala Harris' go-to lines.

If convicted, then Anastasiou faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each of the nine counts of threatening the justices and a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each of the latter 13 counts.

