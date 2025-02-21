Adam Schiff cries 'constitutional crisis' after failing to spike Kash Patel confirmation

California Sen. Adam Schiff (D) spent weeks pearl-clutching over the possibility that Kash Patel might become the first FBI director of Indian descent. To Schiff's chagrin, the U.S. Senate confirmed Trump's pick Thursday.

After democratic processes that Schiff recently vowed to defend produced another result he didn't like, the Democrat went on MSNBC to vent, claiming that the confirmation of the popular president's choice was evidence America is in a "constitutional crisis."

Earlier in the day, Schiff, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D), and a particularly thin crowd of fellow travelers met outside the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., to make one last pitch for why Patel should not be confirmed.

Schiff, who misled the nation about the FBI's use of a FISA warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and championed the Russian collusion hoax, characterized Patel as a "political hack [who] does not deserve to be in this building" and "lacks the character to do this job."

'We find ourselves in really uncharted waters.'

Prior to the majority of the California Democrat's peers indicating they believed otherwise and confirming Patel in a 51-49 vote, Schiff told MSNBC talking head Lawrence O'Donnell — who set the stage by claiming that Patel "was absolutely unimaginable as being qualified for any form of federal service prior to Donald Trump winning the presidency" — that Americans are now living in an "upside-down, terrible world."

"We find ourselves in really uncharted waters," added Schiff, later adding that he believes the nation is in a "constitutional crisis" that "can get worse if they start ignoring court opinions."

Schiff, fresh off condemning Trump for firing various inspectors general and federal employees, stressed that if the next administration is Democratic, it must ensure Patel does not complete his 10-year term.

Patel previously called Schiff "the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years," accusing the Democrat of lying and seeding false information to set up a presidential impeachment where he ultimately served as a lead manager for the prosecution in the House.

Schiff was among the congressional Jan. 6 inquisitors who received a pre-emptive pardon from former President Joe Biden; however, those pardons cover them only for their involvement in the Jan. 6 investigation.

