Unhinged CNN guest compares Trump to Hitler during debate, then shrieks: 'I'm not gonna be lectured by some white man!'

A hysterical CNN guest tried to wield her racial identity and sexual preference to shut down debate with a pro-Trump interlocutor after she compared former President Donald Trump to Hitler.

Democratic strategist Aisha Mills made the comments on Erin Burnett's show while debating with Republican strategist David Urban. Mills said that recent comments by Trump about immigrants meant that he would execute LGBTQ+ people of color.

'As a black lesbian who Donald Trump doesn't believe has genes as good as his, is he going to attempt to exterminate me when he gets elected?'

"Listen, this isn't the first time we've heard this kind of talk from Donald Trump, and it reeks of authoritarianism, and it also harkens back to a time of Hitler," said Mills.

"The way he's talking about it is he wants to purge the immigrants, right? He wants to get rid of all of the immigrants and has said that he would do some pretty nasty harmful things to them because they don't have good genes," she continued.

Urban pushed back before Burnett interrupted to challenge him.

"David, I mean is this rhetoric, say you believe in the racehorse theory about bloodlines?" she asked.

"Listen, I'm not going to sit here and put up with this. I am a very good guest normally, but Aisha, for you to compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler on 10/7 is just shameful," Urban responded.

He went on to put Trump's comments in context, as the candidate was referring to illegal aliens who had been convicted of murder and rape.

Mills persisted and grew angrier at Urban.

"As a black lesbian who Donald Trump doesn't believe has genes as good as his, is he going to attempt to exterminate me when he gets elected?" she asked rhetorically.

"Really? Why do you believe that, Aisha? Why do you believe that?" Urban fired back.

"Because he's damn near said it, that's why, David. That's why, OK, and I'm not gonna be lectured by some white man who has no idea what he's talking about and is trying to rewrite history here!" Mills said.

Video of the bizarre segment was posted to social media, where it was circulated widely as an example of CNN giving far wider latitude to guests from the left to insult others.

