Al Sharpton threatens black boycott against companies dropping DEI programs: 'You want to put us back in the back of the bus'

Race activist Al Sharpton announced a boycott against companies that drop enforcing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies after newly inaugurated President Donald Trump issued an executive order against DEI.

Sharpton posted the threat on social media with a statement comparing himself to Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

'Two companies will then be subjected this spring to a boycott by Black Americans.'

"Why do we have DEl? We have DEl because you denied us diversity, you denied us equity, you denied us inclusion. DEl was a remedy to the racial institutionalized bigotry practice in academia and in these corporations. Now, if you want to put us back in the back of the bus, we gonna do the Dr. King-Rosa Parks on you," Sharpton said at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, D.C.

Sharpton said his racial activist non-profit, National Action Network, will form a council to eventually get around to boycotting two companies.

"NAN and its allies form a council that over the next 90 days will examine what companies have shirked on their DEl commitments, as well as their profit margins," he wrote. "Two companies will then be subjected this spring to a boycott by Black Americans, whom McKinsey estimates will have a collective buying power of $1.7 trillion by 2030."

Trump has made DEI one of his targets in the dozens of executive orders issued for his second term. His order designated that only two genders would be recognized by the U.S. government.

Sharpton has faced some criticism after he gave a softball interview to Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign and his NAN non-profit received a donation of half a million dollars. The Harris campaign spent a record billion dollars and lost to Trump while losing control of the U.S. Senate and letting Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The nonprofit reportedly paid Sharpton $650k in 2021.

