Harris campaign gave $500K to Al Sharpton's nonprofit ahead of softball interview with Kamala

A new report is casting light on where more than $1 billion in campaign funds went after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election.

The disclosure was included in campaign finance records reviewed by the Free Beacon, which showed that the Harris-Walz campaign made two payments of $250,000 to the National Action Network, one on Sept. 5 and another on Oct. 1.

Sharpton founded the NAN in 1991 and was paid about $650,000 by the nonprofit group in 2021.

Two days after the second donation, Sharpton aired a video of Harris on his show wishing him a happy birthday.

And about three weeks later, the 70-year-old activist aired an interview with Harris tailored to meet the narratives of her campaign. He praised her "extraordinary historic campaign" and asked her if men who were opposed to her campaign were "misogynistic." He also describe then-candidate Donald Trump as "hostile and erratic."

The Beacon noted that in neither video did Sharpton divulge to his audience that the Harris campaign had given his organization half a million dollars.

The report also documented $5.4 million in donations the Harris campaign made to Latino and black advocacy groups, including $2 million to the National Urban League, $150,000 to the Black Economic Alliance, and $150,000 to the Black Church PAC.

Liberals have demanded to know how the Harris campaign could have spent more than a billion dollars in the election only to lose the electoral vote as well as the popular vote to President-elect Donald Trump. Many Democratic leaders have filed into a circular firing squad to blame each other and avoid taking responsibility for the historic debacle.

The Beacon said neither MSNBC or the National Action Network responded to requests for comment about the story.

