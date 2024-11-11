DNC official blasts Harris campaign as '$1 billion disaster' while Trump trolls Democrats' lavish spending

A Democratic National Committee official skewered the Harris campaign, proclaiming it to be a "$1 billion disaster." President-elect Donald Trump trolled the Democrats' lavish spending on the failed campaign.

Lindy Li — who sits on the Democratic National Committee's finance committee — slammed the Harris campaign for allegedly misleading Democratic donors about Kamala's chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.

'I think that was a big f*** you to the party.'

Li told “Fox & Friends” on Saturday, “The truth is, this is just an epic disaster — this is a $1 billion disaster. They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that."

Campaign filings show that the Harris-Walz campaign took in at least $1 billion, plus an additional $600 million from other aligned groups.

Citing sources, Politico's Christopher Cadelago reported that Kamala's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt.

Li then blasted Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon and accused her of misleading Democratic donors into wasting millions of dollars.

“I have friends I have to be accountable and explain things to because I told them it was a margin-of-error race," Li stated. "I was promised, Jen O’Malley Dillon promised all of us that Harris would win. She even put videos out saying Harris would win. I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I feel like a lot of us were misled.”

Li noted that even on Election Night, people within the campaign assured her that Vice President Kamala Harris would win.

Li — a now-former campaign surrogate for Harris — said, "I looked somebody in the eye, and said, 'Are we gonna do this? Are we gonna pull this off?' She told me, 'Yes.'"

Another Harris campaign member told Li that the election was in the bag for Kamala because "we're gonna win Iowa."

Li recalled thinking, "I was like, 'What?'"

Li said the relationship was "terrible" between high-profile supporters of President Joe Biden and Harris even "before the campaign."

"There was backstabbing, they wanted to hand her the least favorable agenda," Li stated. "She was stuck with immigration, civil rights."

"There was backstabbing by the press, they were leaking all the time," Li continued. "The White House was leaking like a sieve when it came to Kamala Harris."

Li said if Democrats truly felt like Trump was an "existential threat" then they should have had a primary to get the best candidate instead of "coronating" Harris.

“I actually think President Biden, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big f*** you to the party," Li said. "‘If you don’t want me, here’s somebody you may not like, deal with it.'”

Li admitted that Harris had a lot of staff turnover.

As Blaze News reported, the Harris team spent millions on celebrity and influencer endorsements as well as high costs related to "event production."

Meanwhile, Trump also lampooned the Harris campaign for spending a record amount of money and having nothing to show for it.

"I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 presidential election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over," Trump declared on the X social media platform. "Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others."

Trump stated on Saturday, "Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was 'earned media,' and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

According to campaign finance filings, Trump raised just over $1 billion in donations from his campaign committee and other groups. Following the election, the Trump campaign has roughly $125 million cash on hand.

