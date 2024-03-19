Alaska Airlines windshield cracks upon landing in latest drama involving Boeing jets

The inner windshield of a Boeing jet flown by Alaska Airlines cracked as the plane came in for a landing in Oregon on Sunday, according to KPTV. The incident represents the latest in a slew of issues involving Boeing jets.

The Alaska Airlines flight was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Portland International Airport on Sunday when crew members noticed a crack on the inner windshield.

Following the incident, the airline released a statement, writing: “The crew followed their checklists and the aircraft continued safely to its destination as scheduled."

The New York Post reported that the airline said its fleet of Boeing 737-800s have a total of five layers of windscreens, with an outer pane, three inner layers, and then an inner pane.

“If an inner pane cracks, the other pane and layers can maintain cabin pressure," officials with the airline said. There were no injuries reported among the 159 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane.

The Post reached out to Boeing for comment on the situation, but the company reportedly declined to comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration has discovered dozens of issues with Boeing's 737 MAX jet production process. Investigators discovered that mechanics at one of its key suppliers used a hotel key card and dish soap as makeshift tools to test compliance, per reports.

The New York Times reported that Boeing has failed 33 out of 89 product audits. The revelations amounted to 97 counts of alleged noncompliance. However, the FAA reportedly could not release specific details about the audit due to its ongoing investigation into Boeing following a previous episode involving Alaska Airlines.

A more intense spotlight has been put on Boeing following the mysterious death of John Barnett — a former Boeing employee who was in the middle of blowing the whistle on the aircraft company's questionable quality checks.

Barnett was discovered in his truck with a gunshot wound to his head the morning he was to give testimony about Boeing's shortcomings. His death has since been ruled a suicide, but others have questioned whether there could have been foul play.

"John was a brave, honest man of the highest integrity," Barnett's lawyers said in a joint statement.

“He cared dearly about his family, his friends, the Boeing company, his Boeing co-workers, and the pilots and people who flew on Boeing aircraft. We have rarely met someone with a more sincere and forthright character.”

Sources familiar with the case have said investigators have dusted Barnett's truck for possible fingerprints, which is highly unusual in suicide cases.

