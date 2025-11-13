Person tried to 'confront' US attorney Alina Habba and destroyed property at her office, Bondi says

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba was the target of an alleged act of political intimidation according to a statement from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi revealed few details about the incident from Wednesday evening in a post on social media.

'Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period.'

"Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend @USAttyHabba — destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene. Thankfully, Alina is ok," wrote Bondi Thursday.

"Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period," she added. "This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country."

Habba posted a brief but defiant statement about the incident.

"I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job," she wrote.

Bondi vowed to find the alleged culprit and bring them to justice.

"Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people," Bondi added, "and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable."

RELATED: Federal judge rules Alina Habba is not lawfully acting as US attorney for NJ

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel reiterated the promise to lead the hunt against those threatening public servants.

He added, "Zero tolerance for these acts of violence."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!