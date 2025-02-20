Disturbing video shows Amazon delivery driver running van over shrieking woman, dragging her, then fleeing scene

A disturbing video has surfaced of a delivery driver running over a woman with an Amazon van in Baltimore, Maryland. The video shows the delivery driver fleeing the scene of the alleged hit-and-run as the woman shrieks in agony.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Amazon driver checks on the woman for about 25 seconds before going back into the van and driving away.

Police named Jerome Allan Young Jr. — a 26-year-old of Baltimore County — as the hit-and-run suspect and issued an arrest warrant against him.

Police said in a statement, "Officers learned that Young suspect struck a 29-year-old female pedestrian with an Amazon-branded work van."

Video from a Ring doorbell camera WBFF-TV obtained shows the moment the van rolls through an intersection while a green traffic light is on. However, a woman was in the crosswalk at the same time.

The van driver hit he woman, and she was dragged several feet before falling under the vehicle. The van driver then stops with the victim underneath the vehicle. The driver then pulls forward and runs over the woman a second time with the rear tires.

The woman is heard crying, shrieking in pain, and begging for help during the incident.

The driver then stops the van, exits the vehicle, and walks to the woman in the middle of the intersection.

A driver behind the Amazon van pulled over, and that female motorist rushed to assist the woman.

The female driver is heard asking, "Are you OK?"

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson told WBFF the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police added on Thursday afternoon that Young turned himself in at a Baltimore County Precinct and was taken into custody.

Young was transported to the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with negligent and reckless driving. Police noted that "additional charges are pending."

Before Young turned himself in to authorities, Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe released the following statement: "We were made aware of this terrible incident today. The driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf, and we're working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate."

