American hero Buzz Aldrin makes stunning endorsement

Legendary American astronaut Buzz Aldrin announced his endorsement in the 2024 presidential election — and leftists on social media are not taking it well.

"I believe we are best served by voting for @realDonaldTrump," Aldrin wrote in a lengthy statement on X on Wednesday morning. "I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States."

Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became a household name in July 1969 when he and fellow Apollo 11 crew member Neil Armstrong became the first men to walk on the moon. So it comes as no surprise that Aldrin endorsed Trump mainly because of the former president's interest in space defense and exploration.

"Over time, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane. But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated as a policy of high importance again," Aldrin said in his statement.

To support his claim, Aldrin noted that Trump founded Space Force and reinstituted the National Space Council. Key Trump allies in the private sector such as Elon Musk have likewise made "advancements" in space exploration technology, Aldrin added.

Aldrin met Trump in the Oval Office in 2019 to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. While there, he lamented the recent reduction in funding for space programs.

'I did respect you, but you don’t respect any of the women in your life.'

In addition to discussing his concerns about space, Aldrin, 94, expressed concerns about the direction America is currently heading. He then indicated that Trump has the temperament and the "sober analysis" needed to withstand the "pressure" of the job "with firmness and follow-through."



"In times of uncertainty real leaders are most needed – to guide and inspire a people, to push through the noise, recognize what really matters, and accomplish missions critical to all citizens."

Aldrin did not make any reference to a political party or to Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris. Nevertheless, leftists on X railed against the beloved nonagenarian, claiming to have lost respect for him and his judgment.

"You just lost a fan. Donald Trump is a convicted felon traitor you back [sic]," wrote one disgruntled user who lists his manifold academic bona fides in his X bio.

"Such an unforced error. You know what it means to see the bigger picture, shame," another added.

Others claimed Aldrin was doing a disservice to women by voting for Trump.

""I have lost all respect I had for you. You should talk to the women in your life more," said one.

"Wow. I did respect you, but you don’t respect any of the women in your life. And with your own words, you state that the space program is more important to you than any women, their rights, their autonomy, or their ability to make decisions about their own body. Shameful," wrote another.

Some of those comments have dozens or even hundreds of likes.

With less than a week before Election Day, Trump currently holds a narrow national lead of just .4 and a lead in six of the seven battleground states, according to the RealClearPolling average.

