Man accused of killing 'American Idol' producer and her husband avoided prosecution for previous violent crime charges

An award-winning music producer of "American Idol" and her husband recently were shot to death inside their California home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. But the suspect reportedly avoided prosecution in connection with three previous violent crimes he was accused of committing.

Robin Kaye was a music supervisor for TV shows such as "American Idol," "Lip Sync Battle," and "Hollywood Game Night," according to IMDb. In addition, she was music supervisor multiple times for Miss USA, Miss Universe, and the NAACP Image Awards.

'When the homeowners returned back to their residence, a violent struggle ensued between them and the suspect, who was already inside their home, which resulted in the victims tragically losing their lives.'

Kaye lived in a mansion with her husband, Thomas Deluca. Investigators noted the couple's residence was highly fortified — surrounded by an eight-foot wall with spikes and with surveillance cameras throughout the home, according to KABC-TV.

Fox News reported that officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday around 2:30 p.m. responded to a welfare check call. Kaye and Deluca — both 70 years old — were found dead.

RELATED: Former reality TV contestant shot and killed at No Kings protest by 'peacekeeper,' police say

Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After reviewing surveillance video and forensic evidence, investigators said they believe a man entered the home on July 10.

The suspect jumped the fence and entered the mansion through an unlocked sliding glass door. The couple returned home about 30 minutes later.

"He was there for approximately half an hour," Los Angeles Police Lt. Guy Golan noted, according to the New York Post. "When the homeowners returned back to their residence, a violent struggle ensued between them and the suspect, who was already inside their home, which resulted in the victims tragically losing their lives."

Golan said the killings appeared to be random.

Police said they discovered a handgun at the suspect's home in Encino.

Lt. Golan told KABC, "We believe it's the murder weapon, but pending forensic analysis, we're not ready to say so yet."

RELATED: She was about to celebrate her 21st birthday — then police found her dead in superyacht's engine room

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian; he was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murders, KABC said. In addition, he allegedly has a history of violence.

KABC reported that Boodarian was accused in 2023 of brandishing a knife and making criminal threats against his stepfather as well as battery against his mother and sister in 2024.

But all three misdemeanor charges were dismissed late last year after Boodarian was found mentally incompetent, KABC said, citing court documents.

Criminal defense attorney Lou Shapiro told KABC, "Some of the questions are going to be: 'Why was this case dismissed? Was he put on some type of diversion where he proved to the court and everyone that he had since been rehabilitated? Or did he slip through the cracks, and this case was dismissed by accident, which is very rare?'"

The couple were victims of a home invasion a few months ago, according to KTLA-TV.

Guy Cohen — a security expert who had worked with the couple — told KTLA, "We consulted with them just a couple of months ago, and to think that maybe we could’ve prevented this from happening is just heartbreaking."

A spokesperson for “American Idol” told the Los Angeles Times that Kaye was a "cornerstone of the ‘Idol’ family."

"[Kaye] was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her," the spokesperson said. "Robin will remain in our hearts forever, and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Valley Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550 or submit tips anonymously at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!