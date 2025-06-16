Former reality TV contestant shot and killed at No Kings protest by 'peacekeeper,' police say

A Utah man was killed during a No Kings protest after he was inadvertently shot at a demonstration in downtown Salt Lake City, according to police.

Around 7:56 p.m. on Saturday, a sergeant with the Salt Lake City Police Department Motor Squad reported hearing gunfire at the demonstration that drew approximately 10,000 protesters, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

'The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square.'

"As panic spread throughout the area, hundreds of people ran for safety, hiding in parking garages, behind barriers, and going into nearby businesses," the Salt Lake City Police Department stated.

Officers and two Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team members — who are also Salt Lake City Fire paramedics — located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately conducted lifesaving measures.

The shooting victim was rushed to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police identified the shooting victim as Arthur Folasa Ah Loo. Authorities said Loo had been an "innocent bystander who was not the intended target of the gunfire."

Just minutes after the shooting, people at the No Kings protest flagged down police officers. The officers found 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa armed and dressed in black, wearing a black mask as he was "crouching among a group of people with a gunshot wound."

People at the protest informed police officers that there was a firearm near where Gamboa was crouching, which was described as an "AR-15-style rifle."

Two men, identified as peacekeeping members at the demonstration, informed officers that Gamboa was acting in a "suspicious" manner before the shooting.

The peacekeepers told police that they "saw Gamboa move away from the crowd and move into a secluded area behind a wall — behavior they found suspicious."

"One of the peacekeepers told detectives he saw Gamboa pull out an AR-15-style rifle from a backpack and begin manipulating it," according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The peacekeepers reportedly drew their guns and ordered Gamboa to drop his firearm.

Witnesses at the protest claimed that Gamboa disregarded the orders and lifted his rifle, then began running toward the crowd while "holding the weapon in a firing position."

One of the peacekeepers allegedly responded by firing three gunshots toward Gamboa, who was hit by gunfire. However, police said that one of the rounds struck Loo.

The peacekeepers immediately attempted to provide aid to Loo, according to the press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said Gamboa was transported to the hospital.

Gamboa was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He was charged with murder.

Police stated, "Detectives have developed probable cause that Gamboa acted under circumstances that showed a depraved indifference to human life, knowingly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death, and ultimately caused the death of an innocent community member."

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said, "Our detectives are now working to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. We will not allow this individual act to create fear in our community."

Redd added, "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 39-year-old man who was killed, and with the many community members who were impacted by this traumatic incident."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) wrote on the X social media platform, "The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square. This is an active situation, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure accountability."

According to KSL, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall (D) said, "The purpose of today's demonstration was a powerful and peaceful expression until this event, and that cannot be overshadowed or silenced by a single act meant to harm. I want to urge everyone in the public to be calm, to give one another grace, and to look out for one another tonight in the coming days."

KSL reported that Loo was a "widely-known and accomplished fashion designer" who appeared on the 17th season of the "Project Runway" reality TV show.

Loo — who was born and grew up in Samoa — is survived by his wife.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is urging anyone who took photos and videos at the crime scene to submit possible evidence here.

