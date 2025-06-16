Over 98% of Americans ignore No Kings' tired tantrum

Backed by nearly 200 groups with billions of dollars in collective resources, the No Kings protests on June 14 aimed to reignite defeated Democrats by mobilizing them against President Donald Trump. Yet, the rallies fell flat, with over 98% of Americans staying home, revealing a discouraged progressive base struggling to find footing.

No Kings' organizers touted the nationwide rallies as a triumph, celebrating a turnout of about five million, according to the unconfirmed best estimates of the American Civil Liberties Union.

'Today's protests are a resounding message that people across the nation will not be intimidated by President Trump's fear tactics.'

However, against the backdrop of such immense investments, the attendance revealed the left's widespread protest fatigue and lack of direction, with most Americans paying little attention to the gatherings.

No Kings aims to mobilize 3.5% of the U.S. population. However, its well-funded and meticulously organized Saturday protests reached just under 1.5% by its own estimates.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"We're inspired by the 3.5% principle: It only takes 3.5% of the population engaging in sustained, strategic protest against authoritarianism to achieve significant political change. Everything we do from here on out is grounded in three core commitments: staying in the fight, taking concrete action today, and investing in the long-term," the No Kings website reads.

The ACLU, one of the No Kings' many sponsors, hailed the rallies as a success, noting that it was the "largest mass mobilization since President Trump's return to office," with 2,100 rallies held across the nation.

ACLU Chief Political & Advocacy Officer Deirdre Schifeling stated, "Today's protests are a resounding message that people across the nation will not be intimidated by President Trump's fear tactics."

Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images

Ahead of the scheduled protests on Saturday, Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford highlighted the No Kings' broader effort to once again inspire and mobilize the rudderless Democratic Party.

"Everything you're seeing now — from the senator from California lunging through agents at the Secretary of Homeland Security, the rioting in Los Angeles, or the congresswoman allegedly assaulting a police officer in New Jersey — all of these things are intentional provocations in the hopes of setting something off and triggering an overreaction because they can't get their own grassroots motivated," Bedford stated.

No Kings plans to host a virtual meeting Monday evening to discuss the next steps for "building a movement" as it seeks to create sustained, nationwide momentum.