‘America’s mayor’ is hospitalized in critical condition as tributes and well-wishes roll in

On Sunday evening, a spokesman for "America’s Mayor" Rudy Giuliani shared the news that the 81-year-old former New York City mayor is in critical condition in a Florida hospital.

“Giuliani is currently in the hospital,” spokesman Ted Goodman wrote on X, “where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.”

‘I pray he pulls through this. The world needs more of him.’

Goodman added, “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Almost immediately after the news broke, well-wishes and tributes started pouring in.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized,” wrote President Donald Trump on Truth Social. “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!”

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The president isn’t the only one offering well-wishes.

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a New York City native who served four years as a police officer with the New York Police Department, wrote on X, “Mayor Rudy Giuliani was the most transformative figure in the history of NY City politics.”

“He pulled off an economic and public safety miracle in a relatively short amount of time, and the city rose from the dead. I worked for the NYPD during the end of his second term. It was the honor of a lifetime,” Bongino continued. “I pray he pulls through this. The world needs more of him.”

Another former mayor of New York, Eric Adams, wrote on X that Giuliani “devoted his life to this city, from his days as a federal prosecutor to leading New York through 9/11. He was there when we needed him most.”

Adams then shared that he would be praying for Giuliani.

There have been no further updates from Giuliani’s team on the reasons for the hospitalization or the prognosis as of Monday morning.

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