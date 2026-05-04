Gavin McInnes tells conservatives: Stop ‘pearl-clutching’ over Kimmel’s 'expectant widow' joke

Two days before the White House Correspondents' Dinner, late-night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel, parodying the upcoming event, made a joke that Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow.”

Many found the joke insensitive and inflammatory, especially given the repeated assassination attempts against President Trump — the most recent of which happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during which a gunman rushed a security checkpoint and fired multiple shots in hopes of killing Trump and other administrative officials.

Kimmel doubled down on his joke in the wake of the WHCD assassination attempt, insisting that the widow joke wasn’t about assassination but Trump’s old age.

President Trump, Melania, and many other prominent conservatives are actively calling for Kimmel’s firing.

But some conservatives are pushing back. One of them is Canadian writer, podcaster, and political commentator Gavin McInnes.

“We got to drop the pearl-clutching,” he told Glenn Beck on a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” “because you lose the youth if you clutch the pearls, and if you don’t have youth on your side, you’re done, and we have the youth on our side right now.”

Further, McInnes believes that Kimmel really was joking about Trump and Melania’s age gap.

“The joke was way before the [White House] Correspondents' Dinner, and he always jokes about their age gap,” he says, encouraging conservatives to learn how to “take [a joke] on the chin.”

There are limitations though.

When people are “calling for violence,” that’s where we draw the line, says McInnes, citing multiple examples, including comedian Kathy Griffin’s 2017 stunt where she held up a prop that looked like a bloody, severed head resembling Donald Trump.

But Kimmel, he argues, made a genuine, albeit “cruel,” joke.

He calls conservatives out for spinning a narrative about Kimmel’s “expectant widow” comment that just isn’t true.

“That's what the left does. That's propaganda. They twist things, and I don't want to join that club,” he says.

To hear Glenn’s response, watch the video above.

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