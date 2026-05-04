Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff
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Two men wearing ski masks open fire at party near Oklahoma lake; at least 13 hospitalized: Reports
May 04, 2026
No arrests have been made yet, police said.
Two men wearing ski masks opened fire at a party near an Oklahoma lake Sunday night, and at least 13 people were hospitalized, according to reports.
Edmond Police spokesperson Emily Ward told the Associated Press that authorities were notified about shots fired around 9 p.m. at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake. Arcadia Lake is just over 20 minutes north of Oklahoma City.
'We are working extremely hard to find the suspects.'
Police told KOKH-TV that two men wearing ski masks opened fire during the party at Spring Creek Park near the lake.
Ward told the AP that while no arrests had been made yet, she noted to KOKH that police are reviewing video from Flock license plate reader cameras in order to identify those responsible.
The outlet, citing a hospital system spokesperson, said that 10 people were taken to Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and three were at Integris Health Edmond Hospital as of Monday morning.
Integris Health told Fox News that six of the 13 victims have been treated and released, and of the seven who remained hospitalized, four were listed in serious condition and three were listed in critical condition.
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Ward added to the AP that "we’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses."
“This is obviously a very terrifying situation, and we understand the concern from the public and those involved, and we are working extremely hard to find the suspects,” she added to the outlet.
The AP said police did not immediately respond to an email seeking information early Monday.
The outlet also said that while police did not provide details about the party, a flyer seen on social media after the shooting suggested that an event called Sunday Funday had been scheduled near the lake Sunday evening.
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Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
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