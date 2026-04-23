17-year-old faces attempted murder charges in connection with mass shooting near University of Iowa

A 17-year-old faces five counts of attempted murder in connection with Sunday's mass shooting near the University of Iowa, in which five people were wounded — including three students.

Iowa City Police said Damarian M. Jones, 17, of Cedar Rapids, engaged in a fight around 1:45 a.m. in the 100 Block of East College Street in the Downtown Pedestrian Mall reportedly involving as many 40 people.

'Their lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence.'

Police said over the course of the fight, Jones obtained a firearm from another individual. During a break in the fight, police said Jones walked away from the other combatants, drew the weapon, and fired six times into the crowded Pedestrian Mall.

Police said five people were struck by gunfire:

One victim suffered a life-threatening wound to her head and remains in critical condition.

One victim was struck in the arm and chest, causing serious injuries requiring surgery.

One victim was struck in the leg, causing serious injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

One victim was struck in the side of the stomach, causing bodily injury.

One victim was struck in both legs, causing bodily injury.

Police said of the five victims struck by gunfire, two remain hospitalized.

RELATED: 5 wounded, including 3 students, in shooting near University of Iowa; police release photos of persons of interest

"Their lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence," Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston said. "We pray for their full recovery and stand ready to support them in any way possible during this difficult time."

Police said "none of the victims were the target of this shooting, and there is no reason to believe they were otherwise affiliated with this incident."

By 3:05 a.m., investigators obtained images of Jones and other persons of interest in connection with the incident.

RELATED: Male, 31, fatally shoots 8 children execution style; 7 were his own kids: Report

Image source: Iowa City Police

Over the course of the investigation, police said they recovered three firearms, numerous firearm accessories, and multiple rounds of ammunition. Police added that investigators received more than 150 tips and served nearly three dozen search warrants.

Jones — who hasn't been located, police said Wednesday — faces the following charges:

attempted murder (five counts)

willful injury assault causing serious injury (three counts)

willful injury assault causing bodily injury (two counts)

going armed with intent

Officials confirmed to Iowa's News Now that Jones is number three in the persons of interest photos sent out earlier this week.

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Image source: Iowa City Police

Police said they are asking the public for assistance and that those with information are asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. In addition, police said those in the area of the shooting with security cameras are asked to review their recordings and contact police with any potential video or information.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest, police said. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), police said. All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed, police said, and individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

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