ANOTHER Democrat in hot water over COVID-linked fraud allegations

A Democrat faces possible expulsion from Congress after federal prosecutors alleged that she stole millions in federal funds and used that money to finance her campaign.

The House Ethics Committee will host a public trial for Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) on Thursday in connection with the allegations. According to reports, such public trials are rare and signal that Cherfilus-McCormick may be in deep trouble.

The defendants 'conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source,' the DOJ alleged.

Indeed, she is already under federal indictment.

Back in November, the Department of Justice announced that Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother Edwin Cherfilus, and other co-defendants had been charged after they allegedly bilked millions from a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract.

According to the DOJ, Cherfilus-McCormick and Cherfilus' family health care company was given a COVID vax contract in 2021 and subsequently received an overpayment of $5 million from FEMA.

The defendants "conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source," the DOJ alleged, adding that a significant portion of the money was allegedly used to bolster Cherfilus-McCormick's 2021 congressional campaign.

The money was also allegedly used for luxury items, including "a huge diamond ring."

Cherfilus-McCormick pled not guilty in federal court in early February. At that time, she publicly stated that she is "innocent" and called the accusations a "distraction."

RELATED: Another Georgia Democrat is charged with fraud — the third in the last month

Former state Rep. Karen Bennett (screenshot of Georgia House of Representatives website)

Regardless of the findings of the House Ethics Committee, expelling Cherfilus-McCormick would require a vote from two-thirds of the House, and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has already declared himself a "hard no."

"So-called ‘Leader’ Hakeem Jeffries talks a big game on corruption, but when it’s one of his own, he suddenly loses his voice. Jeffries and House Democrats have the backbone of a wet paper straw," said a statement from National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella.

Cherfilus-McCormick is just one of several Democrats who've been mired in a COVID-related fraud scandal in just the last few months.

Georgia state Rep. Sharon Henderson was arrested in December for allegedly fraudulently pocketing nearly $18,000 in COVID relief. She has since been suspended in the state House.

Henderson's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Weeks later, her Democrat colleague state Rep. Karen Bennett resigned her seat in the Georgia House just before federal prosecutors charged her for allegedly stealing about $14,000 in COVID relief funds. Bennett pled guilty in January to making false statements.

Yet another Georgia Democrat, former state Rep. Dexter Sharper, was charged in late January in connection with nearly $14,000 in alleged unemployment fraud related to COVID. Sharper pled guilty and resigned his seat earlier this month.

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