'Anti-natalist' bombing suspect kept secret explosives lab inside home: Report

Law enforcement authorities reportedly uncovered an explosives lab in the home of Guy Edward Bartkus, the FBI's sole suspect in the Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic car bombing on Saturday.

Agents discovered "huge quantities of highly explosive materials," including PETN, or pentaerythritol tetranitrate, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources. PETN, a chemical compound used in commercial detonators, has been utilized for decades in terrorist attacks across the globe.

Thomas Bickel, Bartkus' neighbor, told the Post that FBI agents evacuated his Twentynine Palms neighborhood after the bombing attack.

"Five FBI agents came knocking on my door. ... They told me, 'The house behind you has suspected bomb-making materials,'" Bickel told the news outlet. "I talked about it with agents. There was a full-blown bomb lab in this guy's house."

Bickel, a father and Army veteran, stated, "I know how powerful and destructive IEDs can be."

He added, "Sitting here with my kids, knowing that this guy was 50 feet away — a bomb of that magnitude could have destroyed our house. Just knowing that he was working on that right here while I was hanging out with my kids — it was pretty insane."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Saturday's bombing targeted the American Reproductive Centers, a fertility clinic, resulting in severe damage to the building and other nearby structures.

Bartkus, 25, died in the blast, and at least four others were injured. According to the fertility clinic, no embryos were destroyed.

"DNA testing of the decedent's remains found at the scene of the Palm Springs vehicle explosion is a positive match to Guy Edward Bartkus, the suspect in the clinic attack," the FBI stated.

Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, confirmed that the attack was an "intentional act of terrorism" motivated by "nihilistic ideations."

Bartkus was described as an "anti-natalist" who was active online, including online forums such as Reddit.

His alleged online manifesto read, "The end goal is for the truth (Efilism) to win, and once it does, we can finally begin the process of sterilizing this planet of the disease of life."

"Life can only continue as long as people hold the delusional belief that it is not a zero sum game causing senseless torture, and messes it can never, or only partially, clean up," it continued. "I think we need a war against pro-lifers."

The alleged manifesto encouraged viewers to "download the recorded stream of my suicide & bombing of an IVF clinic."

The suspect allegedly shared a 30-minute audio recording explaining why he decided to "bomb an IVF building."

"Basically, it just comes down to, I'm angry that I exist and that nobody got my consent to bring me here," he allegedly stated.

He noted that he was "very against" IVF, citing that it is not possible to obtain consent from those who are not yet born, according to the recording.

"Basically, I'm anti-life," Bartkus allegedly said. "And IVF is like kind of the epitome of pro-life ideology."

Bartkus' estranged father told KTLA that his son had a history of setting fires as a child, including burning down their family home at 9 years old.

The anti-natalist movement

Simone and Malcolm Collins with the Pronatalist Foundation, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about demographic collapse, detailed the anti-natalist movement and its growing popularity across online forums.

They told Blaze News, "Antinatalism is a negative utilitarian philosophy, meaning they either believe positive emotional states have no value or are trivial experiences and the core goal of all life should be the eradication of suffering."

They noted that the fertility clinic bombing was not the first suicide attack motivated by the anti-natalist movement, citing the Sandy Hook shooting.

'Their ultimate goal is to see all of us dead and human civilization snuffed out in its infancy.'

Simone and Malcolm Collins explained that antinatalism "has always been the logical end state of the urban monoculture that dominates progressive culture."

"However, we would be remiss to not mention that antinatalism appeals disproportionately to individuals who have unusually high amounts of narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy as has been confirmed in multiple academic studies," they added.

"Their ultimate goal is to see all of us dead and human civilization snuffed out in its infancy," Simone and Malcolm Collins stated.