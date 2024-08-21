Antifa rioters fight with Chicago Police outside Israeli consulate

CHICAGO, Ill. — Far-left and Antifa protesters gathered outside the consulate of Israel to express their continued anger toward the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. There were calls on social media for Tuesday's gathering to "make it great like '68," a reference to the riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Protesters wearing masks and all-black clothing raged not only against Democrats but also against the March on the DNC, the main organizer for protests this week, for being too peaceful on Monday. They argued that peaceful marches with help from the police betray the movement to "free Palestine."

After rallying outside the Israeli consulate, the crowd of around 300 started to march straight into a Chicago police line despite being able to march either to the left or the right of the officers. A large fight broke out as police pushed and shoved the Antifa marchers back.

At least one Antifa member was smacked in the mouth by a police baton. Multiple arrests were made as police grabbed marchers who refused to leave the area.

The protesters who were not initially arrested after the clash gathered themselves into a formation and held a standoff in the street with Chicago Police, who had now vastly outnumbered the smaller crowd. On the other side of the police line, a few pro-Israel protesters rallied but left at the request of police for their safety.

Eventually, the Black Bloc marchers started walking around downtown, with police following them to ensure they stayed on the sidewalk. The protesters made it onto a street and refused to disperse. Police then declared the remaining crowd to be an unlawful assembly and moved in to arrest the remaining marchers who did not leave after the declaration was made.

"We are appalled to see violence during the protest in front of our offices. This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC. This vocal minority does not represent the vast bipartisan majority of Americans who stand strong in support of Israel," the Israeli consulate posted on its X account. "We are beyond disappointed with the ongoing support the mayor has been giving to the anti-Israel protests in Chicago, particularly during the DNC, and his continued disregard for the large pro-Israel and Jewish community in the city."

While dozens of arrests were made, Behind Enemy Lines, the group that organized the unruly protest, announced on its Instagram page Wednesday morning some people who were arrested were starting to be released from custody.

"Tonight, Brandon Johnson's Chicago Police Department (CPD) rioted in defense of the genocide convention, the Death and Nakba Coronation (DNC). While the criminals orchestrating that genocide were gathered less than two miles away, the CPD waged a ferocious assault on free speech," BEL claimed.

