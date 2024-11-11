Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
AOC's supporters reveal why they split their ticket for Trump and down-ballot Dems
November 11, 2024
'I feel that you both are outsiders compared to the rest of DC.'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a far-left New York Democratic U.S. representative, asked her social media followers over the weekend why some of them chose to split their ticket, voting for both President-elect Donald Trump and down-ballot Democratic candidates.
In a landslide, Ocasio-Cortez won her re-election race for New York's District 14 against Republican opponent Tina Forte last week. According to the Associated Press, Ocasio-Cortez clinched nearly 69% of the vote. Despite the Democratic candidate's sweeping victory, District 14 also leaned toward Trump by one of the most significant margins in New York City.
'Trump is authentic. Harris was grown in a lab. People can tell.'
"People who support both Trump & me OR voted Trump/Dem, tell us why," Ocasio-Cortez asked her eight million Instagram followers.
The congresswoman shared some of the unexpected responses, and a few common themes emerged: Voters wanted a change candidate, appreciated Trump's authenticity, and were unimpressed by Vice President Kamala Harris.
One respondent stated, "It's real simple… trump and you care for the working class."
Another respondent explained that they "wanted change," so they voted for Trump and Democratic candidates for the remainder of the ballot "to put some brakes."
Other followers explained that they lost trust in establishment candidates from both parties.
"I feel like Trump and you are both real," one follower wrote.
"I feel that you both are outsiders compared to the rest of DC, and less 'establishment,'" another individual responded.
A third person stated that "action & progress" are greater than "stagnation & excuses."
"Both of you push boundaries and force growth," the social media user added.
"You are focused on the real issues people care about," another person wrote. "Similar to Trump populism in some ways."
One respondent did not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because Harris did not prioritize fixing the economy, adding that "when she talked [about] it she didn't have a plan."
Echoing this sentiment, another shared that Harris "wasn't the choice of the people," she "couldn't interview," and she had "no clear policies."
Another contributor stated that Trump "speaks of war as something that is bad," while the Democratic Party has become "the party that supports war."
In response to Ocasio-Cortez's poll, a senior Democratic aide on Capitol Hill told the New York Post, "If either party wants a sweep, they have to figure out how to harvest authenticity."
"That's who wins. Trump is authentic. Harris was grown in a lab. People can tell," the source added, noting that the Democrats had a lot of messaging misses with voters.
"The Democratic Party wrote the symphony of Donald Trump — they even conducted it," the source continued. "All he had to do was take a bow."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.