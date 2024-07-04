AP headline describes Biden as 'often sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful'

In the wake of President Joe Biden's widely-panned debate performance, the Associated Press published an article that apparently bore the headline "Biden at 81: Sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful."

The outlet appears to have edited its headline by adding the word "Often" because the headline currently reads "Biden at 81: Often sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful."

'Not satire.'

In response to an AP post on X, which included the prior headline, Blaze Media's Leon Wolf tweeted, "There is no way you actually tweeted this instant meme."

"Not satire," Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tweeted in response to the AP's post.

"He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes he doesn't grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room," the AP article states.

The 81-year-old president's poor performance during last week's presidential debate has been followed by a political firestorm, with some Democrats suggesting he should drop out and some Republicans calling for the use of the 25th Amendment.

But Biden has said he's not dropping out: "I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win," he said during a call with campaign staffers, according to the AP.

While he is already the oldest president in U.S. history, Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term.

