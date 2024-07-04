Biden reportedly tells campaign staffers, 'I'm not leaving'; Democratic Rep. Grijalva suggests Biden should drop out

As President Joe Biden's re-election effort is engulfed in a political firestorm in the wake of the presidential debate, Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona has suggested that Biden should bow out of the presidential contest.

"What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race," the congressman said, according to the New York Times.

The outlet noted that Grijalva described former President Donald Trump as an "anti-democratic, authoritarian despot," but called Biden a "good man" and noted that he will support Biden if he remains in the contest.

'I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win.'

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas has called for Biden to drop out of the contest.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine has said that Trump will win the election.

Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington said she believes Biden will lose the race to Trump.

But Biden, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, has indicated that he will not drop out of the race.

"I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win," Biden stated during a call with campaign staffers, according to the Associated Press.

On the other side of the political aisle, GOP Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Clay Higgins of Louisiana are pushing a resolution that urges Vice President Kamala Harris to seek the removal of Biden from power per the 25th Amendment.

