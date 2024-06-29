25th Amendment: Rep. Chip Roy introduces resolution pressing VP Harris to seek to oust Biden

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has filed a resolution pressuring Vice President Kamala Harris to seek to have President Joe Biden declared unfit for office, per the 25th Amendment.

The text of the resolution declares that the House calls for Harris "to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare that President Joseph R. Biden is unable to discharge the duties and powers of the office."

The resolution also declares that the House calls for Harris "to transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives notice that she will be immediately assuming the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

'If the need to invoke the 25th Amendment wasn't made abundantly clear last night It never will be.'

Someone asked the lawmaker what introducing the resolution would achieve, and Roy replied, "Make clear we believe we should remove a brain-dead invalid from the responsibility of the nuclear codes, & decisions about war? Demonstrate the absurdity of Democrats propping up this Manchurian candidate? Trump will win based on his record over either Biden or Harris."

Roy's move to put the resolution forward came after Biden's abysmal debate performance on Thursday night.

"If the need to invoke the 25th Amendment wasn't made abundantly clear last night It never will be," GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted. "This is dire And exactly the kind of situation for which the 25th Amendment was written."

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment reads in part, "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

