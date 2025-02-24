AP sues Trump officials over event access restrictions tied to Gulf of America snub

The Associated Press filed a lawsuit on Friday against several Trump administration officials to regain access to certain presidential events.



The complaint accused White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles of “coercing journalists to report the news using only government-approved language.”

'We’ll see them in court.'

It claimed that earlier this month, President Donald Trump’s administration indefinitely “barred” AP journalists from “entering certain areas in the White House as a member of the press pool unless the AP began referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.”

On February 9, Trump signed Executive Order 14172, “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness,” formally changing the name.

In a post on X, Leavitt wrote that the AP “was not invited” to the Oval Office on February 14 to cover Trump signing two executive orders.

When asked whether the administration would consider lifting the restrictions on the AP, Trump told reporters, “We’re going to keep them out until such time that they agree that it’s the Gulf of America.”

He also questioned the "AP Stylebook," which numerous media outlets use.

“I do think that some of the phrases they want to use are ridiculous, and I think, frankly, they’ve become obsolete, especially in the last three weeks,” Trump said.

Last week, Wiles reportedly sent a letter to the AP about the decision to limit its access. She expressed concern that the outlet’s style guide “is used by many as a standard for writing and editing,” the AP reported.

The news outlet noted that it has been “banned from the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other locations open not only to pool members, but also to a larger group of journalists with White House press credentials.”

The media outlet called the White House’s actions “retaliatory,” claiming the restrictions violate the First and Fifth Amendments.

“The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” the AP argued.

Leavitt stated on Friday, “We’ll see them in court.”

“We feel that we are in the right in this position,” she added.