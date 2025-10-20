Appeals court rules Trump can lawfully order National Guard troops to Portland

A panel of judges on an appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump can legally send National Guard troops to Portland in order to secure the area around a besieged federal facility.

Far-left anti-deportation activists have been protesting against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the city's South Waterfront district, oftentimes with violence. The president has argued that military troops are necessary to quell the attacks and secure the facility.

'The law, US Constitution, and supremacy clause back the President's action to protect the public and law enforcement, and today this ruling has vindicated us.'

On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that the president was justified in the Oregon National Guard troop deployment.

On Thursday, the three-judge panel heard arguments from the Department of Justice to allow the deployment and also from Oregon officials against the order.

Local and state officials have argued that the troops are unnecessary and that the administration is exaggerating the violence at the facility.

Some lawmakers have gone so far as to accuse the administration of faking the violence out of political motivation.

"This is the first time I know of, at least in my lifetime, that the federal government has faked a riot in order to try to justify the Insurrection Act being invoked," said Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon in a statement to CNN.

"Having illegitimately attempted to federalize the Oregon National Guard and being blocked because there is no 'invasion' or 'rebellion' in Portland, Trump continues to try to incite riots and violence," he added in a Facebook post.

Others on the left have accused the president of using the troop mobilization in order to seize control of the streets and intimidate his political opponents.

This isn't about public safety; it's about power," said Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California to the New York Times. "The commander in chief is using the U.S. military as a political weapon against American citizens. We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the president of the United States."

Two of the judges on the panel were appointed by Trump, while the third was appointed by President Bill Clinton.

RELATED: Hilarious video shows Portland officers enraging anti-ICE protesters by blaring out order in Trump's voice

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem applauded the ruling in a post on social media.

"Another VICTORY for President Trump and the safety and security of the American people," she wrote.

"The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that @POTUS is rightfully using his Constitutional authority to direct the National Guard to protect federal assets, personnel and public safety in Portland, Oregon," Noem added. "The law, U.S. Constitution, and supremacy clause back the President's action to protect the public and law enforcement, and today this ruling has vindicated us."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!