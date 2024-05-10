'We missed the mark': Apple apologizes for iPad ad that depicts the crushing of instruments, books, and other tech

Apple apologized for its latest promotion for a new iPad, after there were complaints about the company signaling that it wanted to destroy various forms of culture.

A commercial for the iPad Pro was posted by Apple CEO Tim Cook to X, stating that it was "the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip."

"Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create," the CEO added.



In a clear attempt to display all the products that its latest tablet could replace, the "Crush!" ad showed a giant industrial press destroying various forms of instruments and tech.

Items that received the death penalty were: TVs, a record player, a trumpet, a guitar, cameras, books, paint cans, a typewriter, and an old-school arcade game reminiscent of Space Invaders.

The ad closed out with showing off how thin the latest iPad is and a voice that said, "The most powerful iPad is also the thinnest."

Hollywood did not opt for claims that the product was fat-phobic but rather that it was an attack on culture.

"The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley," actor Hugh Grant wrote.

"Unintentionally perfect metaphor for how we are destroying beauty for profit[.] Bravo," said video game director David Goldfarb.

"Truly, what is wrong with you?" added filmmaker Justine Bateman.

"We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry."

Two days after the release of the commercial, Apple distributed an official apology.

"Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it's incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world," Apple's vice president of marketing communications, Tor Myhren said, according to Variety.

"Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry," the statement concluded.

The ad had nearly 60 million views at the time of this writing on Cook's X page alone.

"Even if I were to be super courteous and assume Apple had the best of intentions with the ad, and merely expressed themselves poorly, the idea that the iPad replaces all of those objects is a total lie," said director Cody Clarke.

"I almost feel like the controversy was intentional in order to distract from that. We're all busy being up in arms about the offensiveness of the weird, almost ritualistic ad, and we're not stopping for a second to say 'wait—there's no way that iPad renders all of those things obsolete.' It's impressive, but not paradigm-shifting like the iPhone was," Clarke added.

Interestingly, the TV spot mimics a 2008 LG phone commercial that shows the industrial crushing of a violin, speakers, drums, and cameras.

The LG KC910 Renoir boasted an eight megapixel camera, a touch screen, and wi-fi connectivity.