MSNBC host melts down live on air when star impeachment witness issues full-throated Trump endorsement: 'An absolute yes'

MSNBC host Ari Melber expressed shock on Wednesday when a star witness at Donald Trump's first impeachment inquiry endorsed the former president.

In 2019, Gordon Sondland, then-United States ambassador to the United Nations, testified as a key witness in Trump's first impeachment inquiry in which Trump was accused of abusing his power as president by withholding military support from Ukraine unless Ukraine investigated Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Sondland's testimony implicated Trump and other top administration officials. However, two days after the Senate acquitted Trump, Sondland was fired.

'That is how badly the Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job.'

Despite being fired, Sondland still supported Trump. But that changed after Jan. 6.

On Wednesday, Melber asked Sondland if he stands by his Trump disavowal.

"No, I don't stand by it, and I'll tell you why," Sondland answered. "I've now lived four years under the Biden-Harris policies, and I have to say that those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country's way of life but to our allies as well."

That answer sent Melber into a frenzy of interrupting Sondland and shouting.

"I'm going to let you finish, but this is so striking! You said it was a 'no for me' after that — after Jan. 6. And here we are right now, and you're saying it's a 'yes' for you?" the MSNBC host interjected.

"It is a yes for me. It is an absolute yes for me," Sondland responded. "That is how badly the Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job."

Melber was beside himself, unable to comprehend why Sondland would support Trump. And when Melber invoked the argument that Jan. 6 was a "kind of attack on democracy [that] is bigger than any policy," Sondland quickly shut down that talking point.

"I am seeing so many attacks on democracy that eclipse Jan. 6," Sondland replied.

Later in the interview, Sondland reiterated that he is supporting Trump because the Biden-Harris administration, in his view, has decimated America.

Sondland first announced his support for Trump in June before President Biden stepped away from the race. At the time, Sondland argued that Trump has the solutions to fix an America that has declined under Biden's leadership. The Democratic Party's installation of Vice President Kamala Harris as its presidential nominee has apparently only solidified Sondland's view.

