Court rules in favor of election integrity law to require proof of citizenship in Arizona

The Arizona Republican Party declared victory after an appeals court ruled in favor of an election integrity law to ensure that only those who are citizens can turn in a voting ballot.

Arizona House Bill 2492 required that new voters provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote with state forms to vote in presidential elections or in order to vote early by mail for any office.

The lawsuit claimed that the requirement of citizenship proof was meant to suppress voter access.

Arizona state Republican Speaker of the House Ben Toma praised the ruling.

"Great news—the 9th Circuit stayed the district court’s injunction of Arizona’s common sense voting law, ARS 16-121.01(c). All county recorders must now require proof of citizenship when accepting state voter registration forms," he posted on social media.

"I was proud to join Senator Petersen defending this law and election integrity," Toma added.

Arizona Senate President Peterson also released a statement about the ruling.

"This is a victory for election integrity in Arizona. Only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in our elections. It sounds like common sense, but the radical left elected officials in our state continue to reject this notion, disrespecting the voices of our lawful Arizona voters," he wrote.

"We are grateful the court is upholding this provision in our law, and it's time for Congress to take action to ensure only lawful U.S. citizens are voting in federal races," Petersen added.

