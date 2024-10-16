Image source: Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry
Arizona male imprisoned for sexual conduct with a child killed by fellow inmate
October 16, 2024
The prisoner who was killed had been at the state prison facility since 1998.
An Arizona man in prison for sexual conduct with a child was killed by a fellow inmate, according to authorities at the correctional facility.
Michael Dunbar was in custody at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman in Florence. The 43-year-old prisoner had been behind bars there since 1998, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry.
Michael Dunbar's prison sentence was scheduled to end on June 15, 2038.
Dunbar was killed during a fight with another inmate Monday. The ADCRR did not provide any further information on how Dunbar was killed during the "altercation."
The ADCRR said the alleged murder was being investigated by its Office of Inspector General in consultation with the Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office and that it "does not tolerate violence" and would be seeking prosecution once the investigation is completed.
Dunbar was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and indecent exposure in Maricopa County.
Citing prison records, Fox News reported that Dunbar has had several disciplinary infractions, including assaults against other inmates beginning in 2010.
Anything else?
According to an analysis by the Bureau of Justice, a total of 3,853 prisoners died in state prisons or private prison facilities under a state contract in 2019 — a decrease of 284 deaths from 2018.
In 2019, there were 143 homicides in state prisons, which marked the highest number ever recorded in the 19-year history since the government began keeping records of mortalities in correctional institutions and nearly four times the 39 homicides in 2001.
Other types of unnatural deaths were from suicide, drugs, or alcohol intoxication and accidents.
The report noted that illness was the leading cause of death for prisoners at 79% of state prisons in 2019.
Prisoners actually had a lower mortality rate (308 per 100,000) than U.S. residents aged 18 or older (435 per 100,000).
