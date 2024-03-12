Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Armed crook demands property from man at Chicago ATM. But all concealed-carrying victim gives crook is a trip to the morgue.
March 12, 2024
A gun-toting male demanded property from a victim who was trying to use a Chicago ATM on Friday morning — but the victim turned out to be a concealed carrier, and he fatally shot the would-be robber.
What are the details?
Chicago police said a 60-year-old man before 5:30 a.m. was at an ATM in the 1500 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, which is on the South Side of the city, when another man on a bike approached, displayed a gun, and demanded his property, WBBM-TV reported.
But the victim — a valid concealed carry license and firearm owners identification card holder — pulled out a gun of his own, and a shoot-out commenced, police told the station.
The would-be robber was shot multiple times and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, WBBM reported.
The victim ran to a Marathon gas station at 81st Street and Ashland Avenue after the shoot-out, the station said. WBBM's video report noted the victim was shot twice — once in the back and once in the arm.
Surveillance video from the gas station shows the victim on the floor of the gas station convenience store looking for help, WBBM said.
Video showed a convenience store employee apparently trying to help the victim, the station said, adding that arriving police officers put the victim into an ambulance. WBBM said the victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
Two guns were recovered at the scene of the attempted robbery, the station said, adding that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
Concealed carry holder fatally shoots would-be robber, police sayyoutu.be
