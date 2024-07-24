Armed homeowner finds intruder in kitchen in middle of night — and lets his gun explain how unwelcome intruder is

An armed homeowner in Oklahoma found an intruder in his kitchen in the middle of the night earlier this week — and promptly let his gun explain how unwelcome the intruder was.

Tulsa police said officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a shooting at a home near 24th and Sheridan. The homeowner said he and his wife woke up to noises coming from their back door. When the homeowner went to investigate, police said he was surprised to discover a burglar in his kitchen.

Police said the homeowner was interviewed about the incident, and no charges were being filed against him at present.

Police said the homeowner didn’t recognize the intruder, and the individual did not have permission to be in the residence.

With that, the homeowner fired his gun at the suspect, who fled with stolen items from the home, police said.

Authorities added that the wounded suspect ran into the backyard and collapsed. Police said the victims called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

The arriving officer found the wounded burglary suspect in the backyard with burglary tools as well as items taken in connection with his caper, police said.

Authorities said emergency services took the suspect to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Police said they will provide updates on the suspect's condition upon receipt of more information.

Police added that an investigation was proceeding and will be presented to the District Attorney's Office for charges against the intruder.

How are observers reacting?

More than 300 comments have populated the space beneath the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook post about the incident. As you might imagine, commenters seem squarely behind the homeowner's actions. The following are but a few of them:

"Stay out of people's houses, and you won’t get hurt," one commenter said. "Good job, homeowner!"

"Prayers for recovery of the homeowners. What a violation of privacy and what a dreadful thing to have to do!" another commenter stated. "Prayers for peace and the ability to relax again soon."

"Way to go homeowner," another commenter declared. "It’s your right to stand your ground and protect your family. I’m sad for the young man that made that choice to rob someone, but…"

