Armed homeowner yells 'freeze' at intruder in his residence — but crook keeps moving toward him. Homeowner doesn't hesitate.

An armed Florida homeowner yelled "freeze" at an intruder in his residence last week — but police said the suspect kept moving toward him. With that, the homeowner opened fire.

The Lake Wales victim told police he woke up in his home on the 700 block of South Scenic Highway to the sound of his dog barking Tuesday night, WTVT-TV reported. It was just after 11:30 p.m., WFLA-TV reported. Lake Wales is about 90 minutes east of Tampa.

With that, the homeowner said he armed himself and saw the intruder — 34-year-old Cameron McGuire — inside the home and holding some of his child's belongings, the station said.

“He actually had my daughter’s book bag on,” John Coles told WFLA.

Police said the victim yelled "freeze," but the suspect kept walking toward him, WTVT reported.

“I didn’t really want to shoot the man, but he kind of came forward as I was standing down here with him at gunpoint,” Coles added to WFLA. “So I shot him, and I told him don’t move again, or it’s going to be again.”

Coles told WFLA he then held McGuire at gunpoint and called 911.

“He ... sat down until the police came and actually took him out the house,” Coles also noted to WFLA.

'Every right to protect his family'

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez told WTVT the incident is an example of a law-abiding citizen exercising his legal rights.

"This homeowner is a law-abiding citizen and had every right to protect his family," Velasquez said, according to WTVT. "Cameron McGuire should be thankful today that he is alive and in jail. Hopefully, this was his wake-up call."

Investigators told WTVT McGuire got into the home by climbing through a kitchen window.

McGuire was transported to a local hospital before being booked into the Polk County Jail.

Image source: Polk County Sheriff's Office

McGuire has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and theft, WTVT reported

Police told WTVT McGuire was released from state prison in February and has an extensive criminal record showing drug possession and domestic battery by strangulation.

Lake Wales police told WFLA homeowners should lock all their windows and doors to secure their homes.

