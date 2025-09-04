2 thugs who kill man during robbery get shot by fourth man at apartment complex, police say

An 18-year-old man who was detained at the site of a lethal triple shooting at an apartment complex had killed two of the victims, according to California police.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Lance Apartments along El Camino Avenue in Carmichael on Sunday at about 7 a.m. over a report of bullet holes and possibly dead people.

Police did not release the identities of the three men killed and later said they were gang-related and knew each other.

When they arrived, they found three men dead from gunshot wounds at the apartment and detained one man, identified as 18-year-old Jaylen Davis. All of the men were in their twenties, and they were all found with guns next to them.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper criticized a low-income housing complex for delaying its investigation by not providing security video when requested. After obtaining a subpoena, police identified a witness that aided in the investigation.

Police determined that two of the men were robbing the third man at the apartment and shot him during a struggle. That man died.

Davis, who also lived at the apartment complex, then retrieved his gun and killed the two robbers. The witness interviewed by police confirmed the details relayed by Davis.

The sheriff's office said the four men in the incident had prior felony convictions and were restricted from possessing guns.

Police said the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office would not seek homicide charges against Davis.

However, Davis is going to face charges related to the gun possession and also because he was on parole and had an ankle monitor at the time of the incident. He is not eligible for bail.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi told KTXL-TV that Davis would not likely face a strict punishment for the low-level offenses.

