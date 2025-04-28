'ARRESTED': White House lines lawn with mug shots of 100 alleged illegal alien criminals

The Trump administration lined the White House lawn with roughly 100 mugshots of alleged illegal alien criminals.

Late Sunday evening, the White House staff placed the yard signs on the lawn. The posters featured photos of alleged illegal immigrants accused of serious criminal offenses, Axios reported.

Each poster read "ARRESTED," followed by "illegal alien" and the crime the individual was accused of committing.

Some of those alleged offenses included distribution of fentanyl, murder, kidnapping, rape, and numerous sexual crimes against children.

'White House lawn looks a little different this AM.'

The signs did not include the names of the individuals. However, the Trump administration issued a press release on Monday morning that listed the illegal aliens and their alleged crimes.

"This morning, images of the worst of the worst criminal illegal immigrants arrested since President Donald J. Trump took office were placed on the lawn of the White House for the world to see — highlighting the Trump Administration's unprecedented effort to secure our homeland and send these vicious criminals back where they belong," the press release read.

Jhamaal Benjamin, 51, made the top of the administration's list. The Jamaican national was reportedly arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this month. His criminal record includes convictions for first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault in Maryland.

ICE also arrested Rasmane Sankara, a 49-year-old Burkina Faso citizen, this month. He holds a previous rape conviction in New York.

Apolinar Islas Hernandez, a 43-year-old Mexican national, was picked up by federal immigration officials this month as well. He was convicted of murder and aggravated battery in New Mexico.

White House officials noted that the yard signs were strategically placed along Pebble Beach, a spot on the north grounds where media crews broadcast live shots.

Political commentator Rogan O'Handley, known online as DC Draino, reacted to the administration's move, calling it "brilliant."

"Now these posters will be in the background of every news hit," he stated.

During an early Monday morning press briefing, one legacy media journalist questioned border czar Tom Homan about the signs, calling them "heinous."

"What is some of the feedback that your ICE agents are getting in the field from the community as they remove these individuals from their families, their neighborhood, their schools, all the places in their community?" the reporter asked.

Homan responded that the ICE agents' morale was at an "all-time high."

"I hear it all the time. There's a lot of people in this country that don't like me. I don't care. When I walk through an airport, I have many people walking up to me and thank me for what I'm doing. And I'm not taking credit for anything. The success of the border and immigration enforcement, it's President Trump and the men and women wearing the uniform. God bless each and every one of them," he stated.

An administration official told Axios, "You can expect the White House to tout the many promises made on the campaign trail that have been fulfilled in the president's first 100 days."

Kaelan Dorr, a White House spokesperson, shared a photo of the posters on social media.

"White House lawn looks a little different this AM," Dorr wrote. "And they say yard signs don't win elections…"