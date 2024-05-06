Reporter uses ABC News' airwaves to pop Democrats' bubble about Biden's re-election chances: 'Was really shocking to me'

An NPR reporter delivered news from the campaign trail on Sunday that doesn't look good for President Joe Biden.

During a roundtable discussion on ABC News' "This Week," NPR correspondent Asma Khalid confirmed that voters who typically compose the "core" of the Democratic Party lack enthusiasm for Biden's re-election.

Khalid was pushing back on Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett's claim that voters are falsely "glamorizing" Donald Trump's presidency.

"What I've already heard in so many of my interviews with people is a lackluster sense of enthusiasm," she said of voters' attitudes toward Biden, "whether it's black voters, whether it's — you'd call them, sort of like, disaffected Republicans."

Khalid, moreover, suggested the Biden campaign's attempts to make the 2024 campaign into a referendum on Trump — when voters feel most hurt by Biden's policies — is a mistake.

"There's a whole bunch of things that went right for Biden, I would argue, in 2020: It was unity and opposition to Donald Trump," she explained. "To make this a referendum is what the Biden campaign wants, but it’s really challenging because many voters are looking at this election as a referendum on [Biden]."

How does she know this? According to Khalid, she is reporting directly what she hears from voters on the campaign trail.

"You know, I was just up in Pennsylvania. Nonstop, I heard about the economy, and people don't feel great about the economy," she explained.

"This nostalgia for the Trump years is something," she continued. "It's the economy nostalgia I heard from Democrats even, which was really shocking to me — lay Democrats, remembering how good they thought their 401K was. They would say in their next breath they're not going to vote for Trump for a variety of reasons, but that's what Joe Biden is up against."

Election polls confirm Khalid's campaign anecdotes.



ABC News' latest survey, in fact, showed that Trump narrowly leads Biden in a very tight race.

But where Trump truly shines is his handling of the issues most important to Americans: Voters trust Trump on the economy, inflation, immigration, foreign policy, and crime.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!