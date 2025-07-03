Supreme Court allows Trump to deport violent criminal aliens to South Sudan — liberal justices are furious

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7 to 2 in favor of the Trump administration deporting violent criminal illegal aliens to countries not of their origin, and the dissenting justices issued scathing dissents.

In contention is whether the administration can deport illegal aliens who have been convicted of violent crimes to countries other than where they originated. The migrants were on a flight to South Sudan before a lower court ruling said they needed to be given proper notice and a chance to argue their case.

'No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric.'

On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the government to continue in its plan to send the violent criminal aliens to South Sudan.

After the ruling against the administration by Judge Brian Murphy of the District Court in Massachusetts in May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a list of the migrants and their violent crimes in order to garner public support.

"We conducted a deportation flight from Texas to remove some of the most barbaric, violent individuals illegally in the United States," reads a DHS statement. "No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric."

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued dissent in the case, which was joined by Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"What the Government wants to do, concretely, is send the eight noncitizens it illegally removed from the United States from Djibouti to South Sudan, where they will be turned over to the local authorities without regard for the likelihood that they will face torture or death," charged Sotomayor.

Sotomayor concluded by accusing the court of giving the Trump administration special treatment.

"Today’s order clarifies only one thing: Other litigants must follow the rules, but the administration has the Supreme Court on speed dial," she wrote. "Respectfully, I dissent."

Murphy had been nominated by former President Joe Biden.

